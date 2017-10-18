Retrial verdict in 1984 killing of Candace Derksen to be handed down today

Mark Grant, the Manitoba man accused of second-degree murder in the 1984 death of Candace Derksen, will learn his fate at a retrial Wednesday.

Derksen, 13, disappeared after leaving school and walking to her Elmwood home in Winnipeg on Nov. 30, 1984. She was found weeks later bound with twine and frozen to death in a supply shed near her home.

Decades later police arrested Grant in May 2007 for the murder of the 13-year-old. He was arrested for first-degree murder on the basis of new DNA testing.

In 2011, Grant, 53, was found guilty of second-degree murder in Derksen’s death. However, he later appealed the verdict as his lawyers argued there was possible evidence of a different killer who left out of the first trial.

The Manitoba Court of Appeal overturned the conviction in 2013, and that ruling was later upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada in 2015.

Grant’s retrial started in January, without a jury this time, and closing arguments were wrapped up in May.

DNA questioned

During the retrial, Grant’s lawyer challenged the validity of DNA evidence the police used to connect Grant to Derksen’s death. He said the DNA tests on twine gathered at the murder scene in 1985 were flawed and contaminated and there is none left that can be re-tested.

He asked the judge to either throw out the evidence or release his client and end the retrial.

DNA played a key role in Grant’s 2007 arrest and the 2011 murder conviction. A forensic specialist told the jury at his first trial there was a one-in-50-million chance DNA found on the twine could belong to anyone except Grant.

Alternate suspect theory

Grant’s lawyer also argued there was a similar abduction of a 12-year-old girl that occurred in 1985 after Derksen’s body was found. At the time, Grant was in jail for a break-in his lawyer argued.

The judge in Grant’s original trial did not allow his defence lawyer to present this evidence to the jury. This was one of the main reasons a retrial was ordered.

Grant’s lawyer said there are “a host” of connections between the Derksen crime scene and abduction and the one that happened in 1985.

They both occurred on Friday afternoons, the same gum wrappers were found at both scenes, she was found close to where Derksen’s body was located and there were no sexual assaults in either incident.

His lawyer said it’s possible someone else other than Grant was responsible for Derksen’s death.

Judge delivers decision

Months after the retrial, a Manitoba judge is set to deliver her decision at 1 p.m. CT Wednesday.

Derksen’s mother, Wilma, says she plans to light 33 candles Wednesday in honour of the 13-year-old –a light for every year since she was killed.