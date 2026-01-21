A Carter George goal helps Sault Ste. Marie to a win over the London Knights

Send this page to someone via email

Sault Ste. Marie goaltender Carter George’s second career Ontario Hockey League goal sealed a 5-2 win by the Greyhounds in a game against the London Knights on Jan. 21 at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

George was playing in just his fourth game for Sault Ste Marie since being acquired from Owen Sound just before the OHL trade deadline.

He became the first Attack goalie to score when he put the puck into the net in a 4-1 victory over the Peterborough Petes on Nov. 15, 2024.

George’s goal against London happened when he fired a puck from his own zone and into the Knight net at 18:33 of the third period.

The first period belonged to the goaltenders in a different way as George of Sault St. Marie and Aleksei Medvedev of London combined to make 22 saves as the teams raced around in front of them.

Three of Medvedev’s stops came using his head — literally. Play had to be stopped after two of those shots to make sure Medvedev’s mask was not damaged.

Jeremy Martin scored the first goal of the game on a nifty play at 6:05 of the second period as Chase Reid fed Martin and he played the puck from his skate to his stick and fired it low and into the Knight net.

Brown of the Knights tied the game 1:35 later as he scored his third power play goal in his last two games by banging in a second rebound to make it 1-1.

Sault Ste. Marie jumped back in front on a goal by Quinn McKenzie at 8:40 as he took a pass in front of the London net and jammed the puck in.

The Knights worked it back to a tie courtesy of Brown at 18:06 as he raced down the left-wing side of the ice short-handed and beat Carter George over the right shoulder to even the score at 2-2.

A quick response by the Greyhounds had them back in the lead 3-2 through 40 minutes as Marco Mignosa rifled home a shot from the top of the right circle in the London zone.

Time wound down and with the Knight net empty, George and Colin Fitzgerald scored to finish the 5-2 score.

Sault Ste. Marie outshot London 35-30.

The Knights were 1-for-3 on the power play.

The Greyhounds were 1-for-1.

Up next

The Knights will return home for two weekend games at 7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 23 against the Sarnia Sting and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m., against the Peterborough Petes.

London is 4-1 against Sarnia this year and if Seb Gatto gets the start he will be looking to continue his success against the Sting.

Gatto has surrendered just two goals in his past three games against the Sting.

The Knights and Petes have played once already this year. London won the game 6-1 as Knights defenceman Caleb Mitchell scored his first Ontario Hockey League goal in his home rink. Mitchell is from nearby Omemee, Ont.

Henry Brzustewicz scored twice in that game and was named first star.

Coverage of both games can be heard on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.