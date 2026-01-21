Witness in Saskatoon murder trial names accused as high-ranking gang member

Send this page to someone via email

The murder trial into the death of Taya Sinclair continued Tuesday with a new witness who says she knew the accused, Michael Smillie, as her superior in the Terror Squad street gang.

Jessica Caisse’s testimony became emotional as she said she was scared of being labelled a rat but is speaking out because “she didn’t believe Sinclair had to die.”

Sinclair’s burned remains were found in a snow pile in Prince Albert, Sask., days after the 24-year-old went missing in March 2022. Smillie, 58, is charged with first-degree murder in her death. He has pleaded not guilty.

Caisse’s testimony went on to name Chelsey Wilma Crowe, who was charged with manslaughter in Sinclair’s death and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault last week, as a high-ranking gang member and confirmed prior testimony from Stephanie Helkett-Stevenson that they were soldiers in the gang.

Story continues below advertisement

Caisse testified that she lived with her boyfriend, Smillie, his daughter and Marie Wolfe, known as Big Momma, at the Avenue C North house in Saskatoon where Sinclair was held in confinement before her death.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She said she didn’t know Sinclair was in the basement until Helkett-Stevenson came up the stairs and told Caisse she had beaten up Sinclair.

Caisse said Helkett-Stevenson asked her to keep watch over Sinclair after she left the house.

After Helkett-Stevenson left, Caisse said Smillie went to and from the basement twice, then told her to find Helkett-Stevenson.

Caisse said she knew Sinclair had died because of the look Smillie gave her.

She testified she saw when Helkett-Stevenson returned to the house to take away Sinclair’s remains.

Caisse added that Smillie threatened that if she double-crossed him, the same would happen to her.

Throughout her testimony, Caisse said it is difficult for her to remember exact dates and times because of how much time has passed and her intense drug use at the time.

The trial will continue this week.