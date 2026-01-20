Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Princeton mayor, MP push for Similkameen Valley flood mitigation funding

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted January 20, 2026 8:50 pm
2 min read
Princeton flooding 2021. View image in full screen
Princeton flooding 2021. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After back-to-back flood events, the mayor of Princeton, B.C., says extreme weather is no longer a rare occurrence, and the federal government must step in before the next disaster hits.

The Similkameen Valley was inundated by historic flooding in November 2021, one of the worst in Princeton’s history. Just a few years later, in December 2025, another powerful atmospheric river in B.C. once again forced dozens of residents from their homes.

“This isn’t becoming a one-in-25 or one-in-200-year event, this is becoming regular,” said Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne.

“The federal government needs to see that this is bigger than the province of British Columbia and local government. They have a serious role to play.”

Despite the scale of the damage in 2021, Princeton was denied federal mitigation funding in 2024, a decision Coyne says left the community vulnerable as extreme weather events intensify.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Coyne, Princeton was not alone. Other major municipalities hit by the 2021 atmospheric river, including Abbotsford and Merritt, were also turned down for funding they had been encouraged to apply for.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“None of the main municipalities that were hit in the 2021 atmospheric river received that funding,” Coyne said.

Conservative MP Helena Konanz, who represents Similkameen—South Okanagan—West Kootenay, says Princeton did everything required to secure federal support.

“Princeton put together a plan, and it was denied,” Konanz said. “No alternative plan was offered by Ottawa.”

Konanz has now taken the issue back to the federal stage, sending a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney urging immediate action to prioritize flood mitigation and infrastructure repairs in the Similkameen Valley.

Trending Now

“This is something the community needs,” she said. “It needs protection, and it needs what was promised by the federal government.”

Coyne argues dedicated federal funding is essential for communities repeatedly impacted by climate-related disasters.

“There needs to be a fund set aside for communities that are directly impacted,” he said.

Princeton is home to about 3,000 people, but its importance extends far beyond its population size. Highway 3, a critical transportation corridor for British Columbia, runs directly through the town, something Coyne says should make federal support a priority.

Story continues below advertisement

“When the economy of British Columbia and Western Canada depends on Highway 3 and Highway 5, we’re not some far-flung outpost,” Coyne said. “We’re part of this country’s economy.”

With only a few years separating major flood events, residents are left living with uncertainty.

“We’re all standing here wondering when the next one is going to hit us,” Coyne said, “and are we still going to be standing at the end of it.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices