Police shooting in Halifax opens up questions about officer training

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a police shooting on Saturday, and it’s sparking a conversation about officer training.

According to the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), an independent watchdog that investigates all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, the accused is suspected of robbing two NSLC locations — one on Grafton Street and the other on Quinpool Road — before being shot.

Halifax Regional Police said in a Saturday evening news release that they were initially called to the first robbery at 4:10 p.m. Officers arrived at the second scene at around 4:50 p.m. and allege that the suspect sprayed a “sensory irritant” in both cases.

“Officers located the suspect on Quinpool Road,” the release said.

“As officers attempted to arrest the suspect he threatened police with a large knife. Officers gave verbal commands to drop the knife. An officer deployed a taser, but it was ineffective. A second officer then drew his service weapon and fired, striking the suspect.”

Story continues below advertisement

Witnesses, whom Global News agreed not to name due to safety concerns, say they saw police trying to use a stun gun on the man, who was described as acting erratically. The witnesses say the man was shot three times in the torso area.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Monday, police announced charges against the 37-year-old man who was shot. Brent Alexander Julien faces two counts of robbery, two counts of assault of a peace officer and three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, along with other offences.

SiRT is investigating the situation and is asking the public for any information.

Retired Halifax police sergeant Jim Hoskins says police shootings in the city are considered uncommon but he’s noticed an increase in recent years.

Last fall, a woman in Eastern Passage died after being shot by RCMP who were responding to an assault call.

“Not common, very rare, but when they do happen, they’re very serious,” Hoskins said.

“Police officers have strict policies in whatever department you’re in about when to unholster your firearm, so to speak, and when you have to use it.”

He adds that while he doesn’t know what training Halifax Regional Police officers receive now, the first question should be what training the officer received and whether they acted according to such training.

Story continues below advertisement

“Usually, officers will react in accordance with their training. So the more training they have and the bigger budgets they have for training for self-defence for police officers, all the better for everybody,” he said.

Halifax Regional Police say the officer involved has not received disciplinary action.

Hoskins adds he understands how situations like this can happen.

“No police officer gets up and goes to work and says, ‘OK, it’s going to be a great day to kill somebody.’ That just doesn’t happen,” he said.