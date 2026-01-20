Menu

Crime

Suspect charged in Oshawa shooting involving Durham police officers

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 20, 2026 7:02 am
1 min read
A Durham regional police car sits at the scene of an armed person call. Police say an officer and the suspect were shot. View image in full screen
A Durham regional police car sits at the scene of an armed person call. Police say an officer and the suspect were shot. Lexy Benedict/Global News
Durham regional police say they have charged the suspect who, along with another officer, was left injured after a police shooting over the weekend.

Police said the shooting happened on Sunday at around 10:45 a.m. when they were called to a home on Cedar Street in Oshawa, Ont., for an “armed person.”

When officers arrived, they found a man with a knife, according to the Special Investigations Unit, which investigates officers when there is a serious incident involving civilians.

The SIU said during an interaction with the suspect, an officer and the suspect were both shot by another Durham police officer.

The officer was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition, while the suspect suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the SIU said.

The SIU said it is not believed that the suspect had a firearm. The agency also said the call to the home was a “mental health call.”

In an update on Monday night, Durham police said they have charged 27-year-old Tyler Vilneff with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and having a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

SIU investigating after Durham Regional Police officer and suspect shot in Oshawa

 

