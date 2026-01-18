Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Durham, Ont. police say officer shot when responding to armed person call

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted January 18, 2026 2:14 pm
1 min read
A Durham Regional Police car sits at the scene of an armed person call. Police say an officer and the suspect were shot. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police car sits at the scene of an armed person call. Police say an officer and the suspect were shot. Lexy Benedict/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Durham Region say one of their officers is in hospital in critical but stable condition after they were shot in Oshawa, Ont., while responding to a call about an armed person.

According to police, officers responded to an armed person call in the area of Simcoe Street South and Wentworth Street East on Sunday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

During the response, police said an officer and the suspect were both shot.

Trending Now

The officer was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in critical but stable condition. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Durham Regional Police are expected to provide more information as it becomes available.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices