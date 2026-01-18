Durham, Ont. police say officer shot when responding to armed person call

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Durham Region say one of their officers is in hospital in critical but stable condition after they were shot in Oshawa, Ont., while responding to a call about an armed person.

According to police, officers responded to an armed person call in the area of Simcoe Street South and Wentworth Street East on Sunday.

During the response, police said an officer and the suspect were both shot.

The officer was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in critical but stable condition. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Durham Regional Police are expected to provide more information as it becomes available.