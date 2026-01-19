Ford again blasts ‘terrible deal’ to allow Chinese EVs into Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s new trade deal with China continues to be met with derision from Premier Doug Ford who claims it favours foreign “spy vehicles” over well-paid provincial jobs and that Chinese manufacturers will “never” open auto manufacturing facilities in Ontario.

At two separate events on Monday, Ford repeatedly criticised Prime Minister Mark Carney’s decision to reduce tariffs on up to 49,000 Chinese-made electric vehicles in exchange for reduced duties on Canadian canola seeds and suggested the lack of direct communication from Carney has potentially damaged the relationship between the two leaders.

“I’m disappointed because we had such a great relationship,” Ford said. “And I look forward to continuing the great relationship, but it’s all about communication, collaboration and partnership. At least I know where I stand, though.”

The trade deal marks a key moment in a battle between the interests of Ontario and Saskatchewan’s economies. While Ford advocated for 100 per cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles to protect Ontario’s EV manufacturing strategy, Saskatchewan said its agricultural industry has suffered under the weight on retailatory tariffs on canola and pork.

The Prime Minister, however, appeared to side with the prairie province. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was invited to take part in the federal trade mission to China while Ford was left on the sidelines and complained that he only heard about the deal a few hours before the public announcement was made.

Adding insult to injury, Ford said it was Minister of Internal Trade Dominic LeBlanc, not the prime minister, who gave him a warning that the deal was coming.

“The prime minister knows my number,” Ford told reporters at Queen’s Park. “I thought we had a good enough relationship that he’d give me a quick text or a little bit of communication. That never happened.”

The premier said Monday that he still hadn’t spoken to Carney about the deal, but said the prime minister knew how he felt about the agreement.

Ford said he was “extremely disappointed” by the decision and that it was a “terrible deal” that would have impacts on international relations and domestic security as well as the economy.

“I’m not too sure if President Trump wants Chinese spy vehicles coming across the border, but I bet the answer is no,” Ford told delegates at the Rural Associations of Municipalities of Ontario conference in Toronto.

“When you get on your cellphone, it’s the Chinese — and I’m not making this stuff up — they’re going to be listening to your telephone conversation.”

Some tariffs lifted

The deal Ford opposes allows electric vehicles from China to be sold across Canada, while some Chinese duties will be lifted on Canadian products.

Following months of negotiations, Canada has agreed to allow up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles into the country at a “most favoured nation tariff rate” of 6.1 per cent.

By 2030, half of those imported vehicles must cost less than $35,000 — a measure Carney said will ensure EVs are more affordable for Canadians.

Carney said that in return, Ottawa expects Beijing to drop canola seed duties to 15 per cent from 84 per cent by March 1.

Canadian canola meal, lobsters, crabs and peas will no longer be subject to Chinese “anti-discrimination” tariffs from March to at least the end of the year. There was no mention of canola oil, which is subject to a 100 per cent tariff, and no change was made to the 25 per cent tariff on Canadian pork.

“This is enormous progress,” Carney said, calling it a “new partnership, a new era.”

— with files from The Canadian Press