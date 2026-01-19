Menu

Economy

AGLC accepting requests for expanded liquor hours during 2026 Olympics

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 19, 2026 12:54 pm
1 min read
Athletes model Lululemon’s new Team Canada uniforms for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Toronto, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. View image in full screen
Athletes model Lululemon’s new Team Canada uniforms for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Toronto, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor
Albertans who want to cheer on Canadian athletes during the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics may be able to do so with a beverage of their choice.

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Corporation announced Monday that it is accepting requests for expanded hours of liquor service at approved licensed establishments in the province.

Starting immediately, the AGLC says licensed establishments are being invited to submit notice that they plan to enact expanded hours of liquor service for the medal rounds of all Olympic sporting events. They must do so with at least three working days’ notice.

A number of criteria must also be met, including:

  • The event must be a medal round.
  • The event can be any Olympic sport.
  • The licensee cannot be open for a full 24 hours.
  • The licensee must be closed for at least an hour before the event and one hour after the event.
  • A food menu, based on the establishment’s type of licence, must be available during the expanded hours.

The upcoming Games in Milano-Cortina, Italy, which has an eight-hour time difference with Alberta, take place from Feb. 6 to 22.

Click to play video: 'How climate change could reshape the Winter Olympics'
How climate change could reshape the Winter Olympics
