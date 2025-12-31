Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Team Canada men’s hockey lineup unveiled for 2026 Winter Olympics

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2025 1:02 pm
1 min read
The new 2026 Team Canada Olympic and Paralympic hockey jersey is shown in this undated composite of handout photos. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Hockey Canada Images (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
The new 2026 Team Canada Olympic and Paralympic hockey jersey is shown in this undated composite of handout photos. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Hockey Canada Images (Mandatory Credit). JCO
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hockey Canada unveiled its 25-player Olympic men’s hockey roster for February’s Milan Cortina Games on Wednesday.

Familiar names like Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Nathan Mackinnon were already a lock for the team before the full roster was revealed on Dec. 31.

This is also the first time NHL stars will compete on the national level since the the Four Nations Face Off in February 2025, when Team Canada emerged the victors over the U.S.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Here’s the full lineup:

Forwards: Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks); Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning); Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins); Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay); Bo Horvat (New York Islanders); Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche); Brad Marchand (Florida Panthers); Mitch Marner (Vegas Golden Knights); Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers); Brayden Point (Tampa Bay); Sam Reinhart (Florida); Mark Stone (Vegas); Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens); Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals)

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Defencemen: Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings); Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars); Cale Makar (Colorado); Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets); Colton Parayko (St. Louis Blues); Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers); Shea Theodore (Vegas); Devon Toews (Colorado)

Goalies: Jordan Binnington (St. Louis); Darcy Kuemper (Los Angeles); Logan Thompson (Washington)

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices