Team Canada men’s hockey lineup unveiled for 2026 Winter Olympics

Hockey Canada unveiled its 25-player Olympic men’s hockey roster for February’s Milan Cortina Games on Wednesday.

Familiar names like Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Nathan Mackinnon were already a lock for the team before the full roster was revealed on Dec. 31.

This is also the first time NHL stars will compete on the national level since the the Four Nations Face Off in February 2025, when Team Canada emerged the victors over the U.S.

Here’s the full lineup:

Forwards: Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks); Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning); Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins); Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay); Bo Horvat (New York Islanders); Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche); Brad Marchand (Florida Panthers); Mitch Marner (Vegas Golden Knights); Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers); Brayden Point (Tampa Bay); Sam Reinhart (Florida); Mark Stone (Vegas); Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens); Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals)

Defencemen: Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings); Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars); Cale Makar (Colorado); Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets); Colton Parayko (St. Louis Blues); Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers); Shea Theodore (Vegas); Devon Toews (Colorado)

Goalies: Jordan Binnington (St. Louis); Darcy Kuemper (Los Angeles); Logan Thompson (Washington)