Calgary snowboard coach poised to make Olympic history

From dropping into the halfpipe to calling the shots on the world stage, Karine Dazé’s lifelong passion for snowboarding has come full circle.

Dazé grew up riding halfpipe in Quebec at a time when female snowboarders — and coaches — were rare.

Now based in Calgary, she is one of the country’s top certified snowboard coaches, shaping athletes at events like Snow Rodeo at WinSport.

“For snowboarding, for me, it’s freedom,” Dazé says. “I snowboard and I forget about everything else.”

In 2026, she will coach Brazilian rider Augustinho Teixeira at the Olympic Winter Games in Milan, becoming the first Canadian woman to coach snowboard halfpipe at the Olympics.

