Sports

Calgary snowboard coach poised to make Olympic history

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted January 2, 2026 5:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Chasing history: A first for Canadian women in Olympic halfpipe coaching'
Chasing history: A first for Canadian women in Olympic halfpipe coaching
From dropping into the halfpipe to calling the shots on the world stage, Karine Dazé’s lifelong passion for snowboarding has come full circle. As Joelle Tomlinson reports, she’s about to become the first Canadian female halfpipe coach to the head to the Olympics.
From dropping into the halfpipe to calling the shots on the world stage, Karine Dazé’s lifelong passion for snowboarding has come full circle.

Dazé grew up riding halfpipe in Quebec at a time when female snowboarders — and coaches — were rare.

Now based in Calgary, she is one of the country’s top certified snowboard coaches, shaping athletes at events like Snow Rodeo at WinSport.

“For snowboarding, for me, it’s freedom,” Dazé says. “I snowboard and I forget about everything else.”

Trending Now

In 2026, she will coach Brazilian rider Augustinho Teixeira at the Olympic Winter Games in Milan, becoming the first Canadian woman to coach snowboard halfpipe at the Olympics.

Joelle Tomlinson has more in the video above.

