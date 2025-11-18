Go, Canada! The 1st look at Team Canada’s 2026 Winter Olympics uniforms

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian clothing giant Lululemon has unveiled its Team Canada designs for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The Games begin on Feb. 6 and run until Feb. 22, 2026.

Lululemon, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee showcased the new athlete kit for Team Canada ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on Tuesday, marking the clothing brand’s third Games as the official outfitter of Team Canada.

Canadian hockey player Sidney Crosby joins Lululemon’s roster of Team Canada ambassadors for 2026 alongside Cynthia Appiah, William Dandjinou, Piper Gilles, Emma Maltais, Paul Poirier, Cassie Sharpe, Tyler Turner and Natalie Wilkie.

The opening ceremony look goes all-in on the iconic red leaf, but the symbol is reimagined in an oversized, stretched-out version that spans nearly the entire length of a maroon-coloured quilted vest, which is layered over a knee-length maroon jacket.

Lululemon worked closely with athletes from across Canada to help understand their needs during every part of the Olympic journey, and sought to make the uniform both stylish and functional.

“In collaboration with Canada’s top athletes, we’ve applied insights and learnings from our last two Games to create a kit with deeper focus on innovation and inclusion, while delivering both function and style,” said Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon.

“As a country that thrives in the cold, the Winter Games are particularly special to Canadians, and all of us at lululemon are incredibly proud to support Team Canada on the world’s largest sporting stage with product designed for athletes, and with athletes.”

The kit is engineered with layering and insulation to help prepare athletes for the various temperatures and elements they will experience throughout the Winter Games, ranging from city to top-of-mountain conditions.

Another design highlight is inclusivity, including adaptive footwear, seated-fit styles, abrasion-resistant fabrics and features like braille and magnetic zippers.

The designs also include an element of Canadian pride by telling the story of Canada. They draw inspiration from the country’s landscapes and environment, including a maple leaf design and a topographic map print.

Brand ambassador and Olympic skier Cassie Sharpe gushed over the bright red podium jacket she modelled in an interview before Tuesday’s reveal, pointing out a swirling pattern that is actually a topographical map of Canada.

“I love that they’ve thought about putting the topographical map underneath. And then there’s like a waterproof mesh layer over top,” said Sharpe, adding that she also loved to see the zipper tag read “Canada” on one side and repeated in braille on the other side.

Athletes, coaches and support staff will all be decked out in the Team Canada apparel throughout key moments at the games, including the opening and closing ceremonies, medal ceremonies, media appearances, travel and daily life in the Athlete Villages.

The key piece to the closing look is the large-hood jacket, featuring a bigger hood, neck coverage and built-in backpack straps so the jacket can be carried in warmer weather.

“It has been incredible to see the athlete kit continue to evolve thanks to lululemon’s commitment to working directly with athletes through every step of the process to understand their needs,” said Karen O’Neill, CEO of the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

“This has resulted in our most inclusive and adaptive kit yet, that showcases how we all win when accessibility is at the forefront. The Canadian Paralympic Team will both look amazing and feel comfortable while proudly representing the nation at the Paralympic Winter Games in March.”

The Paralympic Games run from Mar. 6 to Mar. 15, 2026.

Keep scrolling to see other designs Team Canada has sported during the Olympic opening ceremonies in recent years.

2024

Location: Paris, France

What the Canadian athletes wore: Team Canada entered the stadium for the official kickoff to the Olympics in red bomber jackets and red shorts and pants, worn over red short-sleeved shirts and paired with Lululemon sneakers.

The kit was also designed to wick sweat and features breathable mesh and convertible styles, to keep athletes comfortable in Paris’ changing weather.

2022

Location: Beijing, China

What the Canadian athletes wore: Canada is known to be a pretty cold place for a large portion of the year, but it was agreed that Lululemon’s puffy vests layered atop puffy coats, accessorized with puffy scarves, thick mittens and puffy hats might have been a bit of overkill.

2021

Location: Tokyo, Japan

What the Canadian athletes wore: While there were 370 athletes representing the Great White North in Tokyo — the largest Olympic team since 1984 — only a fraction of them marched in the opening ceremonies due to the pesky pandemic that gripped the world. And, you may remember, the Games were delayed by a year due to COVID-19, meaning the 2020 Summer Games actually took place in 2021.

Clad in white pants and red track jackets with “CANADA” emblazoned on one arm, the 2021 uniforms were designed by Hudson’s Bay. In an extra patriotic nod, the large maple leaf displayed prominently on the back of each jacket was made up of 13 lines, to represent the unity of Canada’s 10 provinces and three territories.

—

— With files from Global News and The Canadian Press