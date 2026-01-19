Menu

Canada

Laval Rocket game forced to end early after fan dies in arena

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted January 19, 2026 10:42 am
1 min read
Laval Rocket View image in full screen
Place Bell is shown ahead of a PWHL hockey game in Laval, Que., on Dec. 4, 2024. A game between the Laval Rocket and the Manitoba Moose at Place Bell ended early Saturday after a fan died in the stands. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
An American Hockey League (AHL) game in Laval, Que., Saturday was forced to end early after a fan died.

The matchup between the Laval Rocket and Manitoba Moose ended with 1:13 remaining in the third period due to a medical emergency in the spectator area. The Moose were up 3-0 at the time.

The Rocket said in a post on X Sunday that fan, Michel Pelletier, was a member of the Rocket community for seven seasons.

“We would like to offer our most sincere condolences to his family and all his loved ones,” the team said in part.

“He has always been there to encourage us and the Rockey family is wholeheartedly with his family.”

The AHL also issued a statement Sunday afternoon.

“We are grateful to the emergency responders at Place Bell who treated him, and our thoughts go out to his loved ones and to the Laval Rocket organization,” it said.

