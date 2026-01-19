Menu

Blizzard, snow squall warnings in place for parts of Ontario

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted January 19, 2026 10:02 am
1 min read
A man digs out in Lefroy, Ont., after a large snowstorm blanketed the region on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. View image in full screen
A man digs out in Lefroy, Ont., after a large snowstorm blanketed the region on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Drost
It’s set to be another cold and snowy day in parts of Ontario, with blizzard and snow squall warnings in place for much of the southern and central parts of the province.

An orange-level blizzard warning is in place for 10 regions in the province, including the Bruce Peninsula, Goderich, Hanover, Niagara Falls, and both Northern Perth and Southern Perth counties.

Environment Canada says blizzard conditions with near-zero visibility are likely, as western winds gust between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour and wind chills hit between -20 and -25.

In total, between 10 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected in most regions, though the Bruce Peninsula and the Owen Sound region could see closer to 20 to 40 cm.

The snow squalls are expected to begin Monday morning, turning to blizzard conditions starting in the afternoon through the evening. Snow squalls are likely to persist into Tuesday morning for most areas.

Some people in southern and eastern Ontario won’t escape the snow even if not under a blizzard warning, as yellow-level snow squall warnings and blowing snow advisories are in place.

People in places like Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, Norfolk County, Kitchener, Kingston, Barrie, Parry Sound and Manitoulin Island are all under snow squall warnings, with residents cautioned of “significantly reduced visibility” in heavy and local blowing snow this morning and afternoon.

Some areas could see 10 to 20 cm of snow, though communities like Parry Sound and Orillia are forecast to see closer to 20 or even upwards of 40 to 50 cm of snow.

While the snow is expected to continue into the afternoon for some southern communities, others in central Ontario, like Orillia, could see it last into Tuesday.

Ontarians are advised to take caution if travelling, and to be aware that roads and walkways may be “very difficult” to navigate due to the buildup of snow.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

