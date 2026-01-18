Nor’easter heads for parts of Atlantic Canada, more snow set for Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A Nor’easter is on its way to Atlantic Canada, while parts of southern Ontario are set to see their own winter wallop once more.

On the East Coast, yellow snowfall warnings are in place for most of Nova Scotia. Snow is forecast to start falling Sunday evening with between 15 to 25 centimetres of accumulation expected.

The precipitation could start as rain, but will quickly change to snow by mid-evening, according to Environment Canada.

As temperatures will stay around zero Celsius, the agency cautions that many areas will see snow that could be dense, wet and difficult to clear.

Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to the snow, with utility outages possible. Environment Canada says conditions will improve on Monday morning.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kings County and Queens County are also under snowfall warnings, with similar snowfalls expected.

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 Toronto clean-up efforts continue after heavy snowfall

Various parts of Newfoundland and Labrador are also expected to see snow, with the island’s central and northeastern areas under snowfall warnings, as well as the southwest and west coasts. Snowfall is expected to begin Sunday night and continue into Monday evening.

About 15 cm is expected, though Environment Canada warns that up to 25 cm is expected for central Newfoundland.

In addition, the Bay of Exploits and Green Bay – White Bay are under a winter storm warning, with 15 to 25 cm of snow expected and maximum wind gusts of 70 km/h.

Even after large amounts of snow hit parts of Ontario earlier this week, more is expected with yellow watch – snow squall warnings in place for several regions, including Niagara, Owen Sound, Kingston, Greater Sudbury and Norfolk County.

Story continues below advertisement

Snowfall amounts could range depending on where you live, with places such as Sudbury and Kingston expecting between 10 to 20 cm, while Niagara Region could see higher accumulations ranging from 20 to 40 cm.

Environment Canada says lake effect snow off Lake Huron, Lake Ontario and Lake Erie is expected to begin Sunday and intensify overnight, though conditions are expected to improve by Monday evening.