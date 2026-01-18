Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Nor’easter heads for parts of Atlantic Canada, more snow set for Ontario

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted January 18, 2026 1:13 pm
2 min read
A pedestrian crosses the road as high winds and heavy snow blanket Halifax, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. View image in full screen
A pedestrian crosses the road as high winds and heavy snow blanket Halifax, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Nor’easter is on its way to Atlantic Canada, while parts of southern Ontario are set to see their own winter wallop once more.

On the East Coast, yellow snowfall warnings are in place for most of Nova Scotia. Snow is forecast to start falling Sunday evening with between 15 to 25 centimetres of accumulation expected.

The precipitation could start as rain, but will quickly change to snow by mid-evening, according to Environment Canada.

As temperatures will stay around zero Celsius, the agency cautions that many areas will see snow that could be dense, wet and difficult to clear.

Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to the snow, with utility outages possible. Environment Canada says conditions will improve on Monday morning.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kings County and Queens County are also under snowfall warnings, with similar snowfalls expected.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toronto clean-up efforts continue after heavy snowfall'
Toronto clean-up efforts continue after heavy snowfall

Various parts of Newfoundland and Labrador are also expected to see snow, with the island’s central and northeastern areas under snowfall warnings, as well as the southwest and west coasts. Snowfall is expected to begin Sunday night and continue into Monday evening.

Trending Now

About 15 cm is expected, though Environment Canada warns that up to 25 cm is expected for central Newfoundland.

In addition, the Bay of Exploits and Green Bay – White Bay are under a winter storm warning, with 15 to 25 cm of snow expected and maximum wind gusts of 70 km/h.

Even after large amounts of snow hit parts of Ontario earlier this week, more is expected with yellow watch – snow squall warnings in place for several regions, including Niagara, Owen Sound, Kingston, Greater Sudbury and Norfolk County.

Story continues below advertisement

Snowfall amounts could range depending on where you live, with places such as Sudbury and Kingston expecting between 10 to 20 cm, while Niagara Region could see higher accumulations ranging from 20 to 40 cm.

Environment Canada says lake effect snow off Lake Huron, Lake Ontario and Lake Erie is expected to begin Sunday and intensify overnight, though conditions are expected to improve by Monday evening.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices