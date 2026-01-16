Calgary police investigating stabbing outside southwest high school

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say one person is in custody following a stabbing that happened outside Henry Wise Wood High School in the southwest Calgary community of Kelvin Grove on Friday.

At around 2 p.m., police say, there were several calls made to 911 that someone had been stabbed on a Calgary Transit bus.

View image in full screen A large number of police officers gather outside Henry Wise Wood High School in Calgary on Friday afternoon after a 17-year-old was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being stabbed. Global News

Calgary police responded and discovered a 17-year-old victim in life-threatening condition who was rushed to Foothills Hospital by ambulance with the help of a police escort.

His condition has since been upgraded to stable.

While police say the stabbing did not occur on school grounds, the school was put into lockdown as a precaution.

The offender, who fled the scene, was later taken into police custody a short time later at a different location.

View image in full screen The stabbing took place around 2 p.m. on Friday at a bus stop, across the street from Henry Wise Wood High School in the southwest Calgary community of Kelvin Grove. Global News

Police don’t know, or won’t say, whether the suspect or victim were students at the school, but CPS Duty Insp. Darren Smith says they are of similar age.

“We believe that they did know each other. The extent of the relationship, we don’t know at this point. We don’t believe this is a random attack. We believe it was targeted,” said Smith.

Police say there were students in the area who witnessed the attack.

The CBE says there will be resources available at the school on Monday for students who want someone to speak with about the attack.

View image in full screen Calgary police say there were several students in the area at the time of the stabbing who witnessed it take place. Global News

Several roads in the area around the school, which is located at 910 – 75 Avenue southwest, were also shut down with police warning the closures were expected to continue through the busy evening rush hour.