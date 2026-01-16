Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating stabbing outside southwest high school

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 16, 2026 7:38 pm
A knife is seen beside a police evidence marker at the scene of a stabbing across from Henry Wide Wood High School in southwest Calgary Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
A knife is seen beside a police evidence marker at the scene of a stabbing near Henry Wise Wood High School in southwest Calgary Friday afternoon. Global News
Calgary police say one person is in custody following a stabbing that happened outside Henry Wise Wood High School in the southwest Calgary community of Kelvin Grove on Friday.

At around 2 p.m., police say, there were several calls made to 911 that someone had been stabbed on a Calgary Transit bus.

A large number of police officers gather outside Henry Wise Wood High School in Calgary on Friday afternoon after a 17-year-old was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being stabbed. View image in full screen
A large number of police officers gather outside Henry Wise Wood High School in Calgary on Friday afternoon after a 17-year-old was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being stabbed. Global News

Calgary police responded and discovered a 17-year-old victim in life-threatening condition who was rushed to Foothills Hospital by ambulance with the help of a police escort.

His condition has since been upgraded to stable.

While police say the stabbing did not occur on school grounds, the school was put into lockdown as a precaution.

The offender, who fled the scene, was later taken into police custody a short time later at a different location.

The stabbing took place around 2 p.m. on Friday at a bus stop, across the street from Henry Wise Wood High School in the southwest Calgary community of Kelvin Grove. View image in full screen
The stabbing took place around 2 p.m. on Friday at a bus stop, across the street from Henry Wise Wood High School in the southwest Calgary community of Kelvin Grove. Global News

Police don’t know, or won’t say, whether the suspect or victim were students at the school, but CPS Duty Insp. Darren Smith says they are of similar age.

“We believe that they did know each other. The extent of the relationship, we don’t know at this point.  We don’t believe this is a random attack. We believe it was targeted,” said Smith.

Police say there were students in the area who witnessed the attack.

The CBE says there will be resources available at the school on Monday for students who want someone to speak with about the attack.

Calgary police say there were several students in the area at the time who witnessed the attack. View image in full screen
Calgary police say there were several students in the area at the time of the stabbing who witnessed it take place. Global News

Several roads in the area around the school, which is located at 910 – 75 Avenue southwest, were also shut down with police warning the closures were expected to continue through the busy evening rush hour.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

