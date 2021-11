Send this page to someone via email

A teenage boy was rushed to hospital after a stabbing inside a northeast Calgary high school Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Bishop McNally High School just before 11 a.m. and told Global News the victim was in critical condition.

EMS later clarified the young man was in non-life-threatening condition.

The school is currently in lockdown as police continue to search the area for suspects.

More to come…