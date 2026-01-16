E-bike battery caused blaze that sent 2 people to hospital: Edmonton firefighters

Send this page to someone via email

A blaze that broke out this week at an Edmonton highrise forcing dozens from their homes was caused by a lithium ion battery from an electric bike, officials said as they warned of an increase in these kinds of fires.

Assistant Deputy Chief Justin Lallemand of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the apartment fire happened Wednesday evening from an electric bike stored on a sixth-floor balcony.

Lallemand said two people were sent to hospital and 80 people were evacuated from the building. He added that 20 people have not been able to return to their units.

View image in full screen A downtown Edmonton apartment building one day after a battery fire. Thursday, January 15, 2026. Global News

“Over the last few years, as lithium ion batteries become more of a common part of our day, we have seen an increase in fires with these batteries as the cause,” Lallemand said at a news conference Friday.

He said firefighters investigated eight fires linked to lithium-ion batteries last year.

“While that number appears small, these fires are extremely dangerous to people and property, and can cause challenges for our crews when they arrive to put them out.”

He said it is also illegal to dispose of such batteries in the garbage, noting that there have been 24 battery-related fires over the past two years in the city’s waste management facilities.

Lallemand said people should dispose of lithium ion batteries at the city’s eco stations or retailers with the appropriate recycling programs.

He also advised people to use the correct batteries and their specific chargers provided or recommended by the manufacturer.

“Do not charge devices any longer than necessary and ensure that you are not charging them near any exits you would use to evacuate your home,” he said.

"Do not alter or modify the batteries they are using to power micro-mobility devices, power tools, or other battery-operated devices around your home."

Video on social media of the apartment blaze on Wednesday shows fire engulfing the balcony, with flames and smoke shooting out.

Fire officials and witnesses on scene told local media that a person was seen jumping off the balcony and landing on the canopy of the building’s sign. She was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Lallemand said when a lithium ion battery ignites, people have about one minute to clear the area safely.