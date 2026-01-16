Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. psychologist says government ignored two decades of addiction research

By Amy Judd & Paul Johnson Global News
Posted January 16, 2026 5:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. psychologist speaks out about end of drug decriminalization program'
B.C. psychologist speaks out about end of drug decriminalization program
WATCH: A B.C. psychologist who led a major study on drug addiction and crime is speaking out again, now that the government has announced it will end its controversial drug decriminalization program. As Paul Johnson reports, he says government officials had the best research available to help them through the process, but chose to avoid it.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A B.C. psychologist who led a major study into addiction and criminality is speaking out now that the government is shutting down its decriminalization experiment.

Health Minister Josie Osborne announced on Wednesday that the controversial trial project would end on Jan. 31, admitting it hadn’t achieved the results the government had wanted.

A clinical psychologist from Simon Fraser University, who opposed the decriminalization plan, was part of a two-decade study that spanned addiction, homelessness, housing and the justice system.

Julian Somers told Global News that the B.C. government ordered its data to be destroyed before launching the decriminalization program.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He said he believes that if the government had not ignored their research, the outcome would have been much better.

“In my view there’s no question that the results that are now apparent to a great many British Columbians, a lack of success, in fact in some cases a worsening of our addiction crisis, that had we had the opportunity to pursue the work that we had had approved and funded, we would have been able to draw attention to some unintended consequences much much earlier,” Somers said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Years ago.”

The B.C. government did not respond to Global News by deadline.

Click to play video: 'Critics weigh in on B.C. ending its experiment with drug decriminalization'
Critics weigh in on B.C. ending its experiment with drug decriminalization
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices