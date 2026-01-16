B.C. psychologist says government ignored two decades of addiction research

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. psychologist who led a major study into addiction and criminality is speaking out now that the government is shutting down its decriminalization experiment.

Health Minister Josie Osborne announced on Wednesday that the controversial trial project would end on Jan. 31, admitting it hadn’t achieved the results the government had wanted.

A clinical psychologist from Simon Fraser University, who opposed the decriminalization plan, was part of a two-decade study that spanned addiction, homelessness, housing and the justice system.

Julian Somers told Global News that the B.C. government ordered its data to be destroyed before launching the decriminalization program.

He said he believes that if the government had not ignored their research, the outcome would have been much better.

“In my view there’s no question that the results that are now apparent to a great many British Columbians, a lack of success, in fact in some cases a worsening of our addiction crisis, that had we had the opportunity to pursue the work that we had had approved and funded, we would have been able to draw attention to some unintended consequences much much earlier,” Somers said.

“Years ago.”

The B.C. government did not respond to Global News by deadline.