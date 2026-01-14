Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. ends three-year drug decriminalization pilot program

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 14, 2026 4:51 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s drug decriminalization pilot project coming to an end'
B.C.’s drug decriminalization pilot project coming to an end
The future of B.C.'s drug decriminalization plan is up in the air. The three-year long pilot project expires on Jan. 31. Global spoke with author, podcaster and drug policy advocate Garth Mullins about the plan's success and failures. – Jan 6, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. government is ending its three-year drug decriminalization pilot program, but insists the work to end the drug crisis is not over.

“The toxic-drug crisis continues to take lives and cause tremendous pain across British Columbia,” Minister of Health Josie Osborne said in a statement.

“Families, communities, first responders and service providers are all feeling the impact. This is a deeply complex public-health emergency, and there is no single solution that can fix it. From the beginning, we have been determined to explore every option and use every tool available to save lives and support people who are struggling.”

The pilot program was launched in 2023 to make it easier for people struggling with addiction to reach out for help without fear of being criminalized.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Osborne said the program did not deliver the results they hoped for and that they are not asking the federal government to renew the exemption.

Story continues below advertisement

“We remain focused on strengthening the approaches that are helping people get timely, appropriate care. Our priority is, and always has been, to make sure people can get help when and where they need it. We continue to believe that addiction is a health issue, not a criminal justice issue,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Eby asked to clarify post-criminalization drug policy'
Eby asked to clarify post-criminalization drug policy
Trending Now

Osborne said the province will be building a “more complete” system of mental health and addictions care, but did not provide any further details.

She said the response to the province’s public drug crisis must continue to evolve and adapt.

BC RCMP said they will continue to focus efforts on the people who make and traffic toxic drugs.

“With the end of the exemption, police officers can fully enforce and focus on the most serious offences within the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,” Dwayne McDonald, deputy commissioner and commanding officer, BC RCMP, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police will continue to apply a measured approach to our enforcement efforts, while upholding the safety and security of the communities we live and serve in.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices