Calgary lifts water restrictions, officials say Bearspaw pipe fixed and stable

The City of Calgary says tests have been successful on a ruptured and repaired water main, so restrictions affecting its 1.6 million people are immediately lifted.
Mayor Jeromy Farkas says it’s a great day for the city but more hard work lies ahead, as the entire line still needs to be replaced.
Calgarians and those in surrounding municipalities have been asked for more than two weeks to reduce their shower times, toilet flushes, laundry and dish loads.
Get breaking National news
The city also cut back on water use at swimming pools and ice rinks.
The restrictions came after the Bearspaw South Feeder Main, which supplies 60 per cent of the city’s treated water, ruptured in late December.
It’s the second fracture of the water line in the past two years and has drawn criticism of both current and former city leadership for not taking preventative action.
The Alberta government has launched a review of Calgary’s water main ruptures and is demanding the city turn over reams of documents dating back two decades within the next two weeks.
— More to come…
- Closing the gap: RMs say more needs to be done to cover growing infrastructure deficit
- Firefighters from three departments help battle huge house fire east of Calgary
- City of Calgary takes another step towards restoring use of Bearspaw feeder main
- ‘This is overwhelming’: Alberta separatists praise turnout for petition signing
Comments