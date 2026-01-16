Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary lifts water restrictions, officials say Bearspaw pipe fixed and stable

By Dayne Patterson The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2026 3:27 pm
1 min read
Crews work on repairing the water main break along 16 Ave. N.W., in Calgary, on Jan. 13, 2026 . View image in full screen
Crews work on repairing the water main break along 16 Ave. N.W., in Calgary, on Jan. 13, 2026 . Credit: Mayor Jeromy Farkas/City of Calgary via X
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The City of Calgary says tests have been successful on a ruptured and repaired water main, so restrictions affecting its 1.6 million people are immediately lifted.

Mayor Jeromy Farkas says it’s a great day for the city but more hard work lies ahead, as the entire line still needs to be replaced.

Calgarians and those in surrounding municipalities have been asked for more than two weeks to reduce their shower times, toilet flushes, laundry and dish loads.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The city also cut back on water use at swimming pools and ice rinks.

The restrictions came after the Bearspaw South Feeder Main, which supplies 60 per cent of the city’s treated water, ruptured in late December.

Trending Now

It’s the second fracture of the water line in the past two years and has drawn criticism of both current and former city leadership for not taking preventative action.

Story continues below advertisement

The Alberta government has launched a review of Calgary’s water main ruptures and is demanding the city turn over reams of documents dating back two decades within the next two weeks.

— More to come…

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices