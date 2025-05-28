Menu

Lax standards more than 50 years ago contributed to Calgary water main break: report

By Matthew Scace The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2025 4:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary water main report highlights missteps and lessons learned'
Calgary water main report highlights missteps and lessons learned
WATCH FROM APRIL 30, 2025: Nearly one year after a catastrophic water main break in Calgary, a new report is looking at the lessons learned. Meghan Cobb reports. – Apr 30, 2025
A report says lax manufacturing standards more than 50 years ago and the breakdown of pipe materials likely caused the water main break that devastated Calgary’s water supply last year.

The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta says there’s nothing to suggest malpractice by the city led to the rupture and that it was complying with group regulations.

The feeder main was expected to function for 100 years, but the report says relaxed standards around the time it was built in the 1970s may have led to the premature failure.

The Bearspaw Feeder Main, which experienced a massive failure in June of 2024, was built in the 1970s and was supposed to last for 100 years. View image in full screen
The Bearspaw Feeder Main, which experienced a massive failure in June of 2024, was built in the 1970s and was supposed to last for 100 years. Global News

Calgarians were asked last June to severely limit their water use after one of its two main water pipes burst, flooding a city street with clean water.

Story continues below advertisement

The city found numerous sections of pipe needed repairs, extending water restrictions into late September.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says spending more to maintain Calgary’s water system isn’t optional and she’s preparing to share an update next week on current and future improvements.

Click to play video: 'City of Calgary confident Bearspaw feeder main stable after repairs'
City of Calgary confident Bearspaw feeder main stable after repairs
© 2025 The Canadian Press

