Lax standards more than 50 years ago contributed to Calgary water main break: report

A report says lax manufacturing standards more than 50 years ago and the breakdown of pipe materials likely caused the water main break that devastated Calgary’s water supply last year.

The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta says there’s nothing to suggest malpractice by the city led to the rupture and that it was complying with group regulations.

The feeder main was expected to function for 100 years, but the report says relaxed standards around the time it was built in the 1970s may have led to the premature failure.

View image in full screen The Bearspaw Feeder Main, which experienced a massive failure in June of 2024, was built in the 1970s and was supposed to last for 100 years. Global News

Calgarians were asked last June to severely limit their water use after one of its two main water pipes burst, flooding a city street with clean water.

The city found numerous sections of pipe needed repairs, extending water restrictions into late September.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says spending more to maintain Calgary’s water system isn’t optional and she’s preparing to share an update next week on current and future improvements.