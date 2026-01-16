WestJet will reverse cramped seat configuration after widespread backlash

WestJet said Friday it is reversing its move to shrink the legroom in some rows of its economy cabins in order to add extra seats, following widespread backlash.

The airline said select flights that were recently reconfigured with the new seating arrangement will be changed again to remove the extra row of seats and “return to its prior standard seat pitch” for all economy rows.

WestJet said the reconfiguration, which was intended to roll out across all flights on its network, was intended to keep costs low.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“WestJet tried seat pitches that are popular with many airlines around the globe as they serve to provide affordable airfares,” WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said in a statement.

“As an entrepreneurial airline founded on making air travel affordable to Canadians it’s in our DNA to try new products. At the same time, it is just as important to react quickly if they don’t meet the needs of our guests.”

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…