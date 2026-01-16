Menu

Consumer

WestJet will reverse cramped seat configuration after widespread backlash

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 16, 2026 12:05 pm
WestJet passenger jets parked at departure gates at the Calgary International Airport on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
WestJet passenger jets parked at departure gates at the Calgary International Airport on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
WestJet said Friday it is reversing its move to shrink the legroom in some rows of its economy cabins in order to add extra seats, following widespread backlash.

The airline said select flights that were recently reconfigured with the new seating arrangement will be changed again to remove the extra row of seats and “return to its prior standard seat pitch” for all economy rows.

WestJet said the reconfiguration, which was intended to roll out across all flights on its network, was intended to keep costs low.

“WestJet tried seat pitches that are popular with many airlines around the globe as they serve to provide affordable airfares,” WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said in a statement.

“As an entrepreneurial airline founded on making air travel affordable to Canadians it’s in our DNA to try new products. At the same time, it is just as important to react quickly if they don’t meet the needs of our guests.”

More to come…

