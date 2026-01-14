Couple seeks doctor’s note for flight as WestJet speeds up cramped seating review

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg couple says changes to economy-class seating on WestJet flights have left them facing extra costs and a tangle of medical paperwork just to fit comfortably in their seats.

The airline announced last fall it would reconfigure seating on 43 Boeing 737 aircraft, adding an extra row and dividing cabins into more tiers.

The move reduces legroom in standard economy seating, a change WestJet said would maintain safety and accommodation while offering more affordable options.

WestJet artist rendering of the renovations to add more seating to its Boeing 737-8 MAX and 737-800 aircrafts. Credit: WestJet

But Jeremy Dias says those assurances fell short when he and his partner booked a holiday flight from Winnipeg to Toronto. Dias says his partner, who is six feet, five inches tall, already struggles with limited legroom.

Story continues below advertisement

Dias says the couple contacted WestJet in advance and were told a doctor’s note confirming his partner’s height would be sufficient.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Both of us were told that if we were to get a doctor’s note attesting to his height that would be fine,” Dias told Global News.

After submitting the note, he says they were then told a new online medical form also had to be completed by their physician.

That form, Dias says, was a 12-page PDF requiring detailed information and signatures. He says their doctor refused to fill it out, calling the request unreasonable.

Amid growing public criticism, WestJet is now moving to accelerate its review of the reconfigured seats.

In an internal message to staff obtained by Global News and first reported by Reuters, the airline said it is speeding up a review of its non-adjustable economy seats and could finalize a path forward as early as this week, weeks ahead of an earlier February timeline.

WestJet did not respond directly to a request for comment on the Winnipeg couple’s case. In a statement released last week, the airline said the compact seating design is part of a pilot program and that it will closely monitor guest and employee feedback.

The airline said it is reviewing guest and employee feedback to inform next steps.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg-based travel content creator Graeme Bligh says the airline’s recent direction has changed his loyalty.

He says he has moved away from WestJet as added fees and tighter seating have become more common.

Transport Canada says its airline safety regulations do not specify minimum space between seats, but require that passengers can evacuate aircraft safely under various conditions.

With their doctor unwilling to complete the form, Dias told Global the couple paid to upgrade their seats. He says they have since filed a complaint with the Canadian Transportation Agency, though he expects the process could take years.