Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
Politics

B.C. schoolchildren excused from class with note from prime minister

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 15, 2026 8:34 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister writes note for B.C. school children
Prime Minister Mark Carney was in Prince Rupert earlier this week and ended up writing a note for some school children to help excuse them from class.
Three siblings from Prince Rupert, B.C., who were going to be late to class earlier this week, received some high-level help to excuse their tardiness.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was in Prince Rupert earlier this week, speaking with Coastal First Nations.

Nate, Noah and Emily Bruce were able to meet with Carney, who asked them if they had the day off school.

Their dad said they didn’t and that they were running late.

He then joked with Carney, asking him to write a late slip to their principal and Carney did.

A photo of the letter Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote for three B.C. school children. View image in full screen
A photo of the letter Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote for three B.C. schoolchildren. Alex Bruce
Nate, Noah and Emily Bruce were able to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Prince Rupert this week. View image in full screen
Nate, Noah and Emily Bruce were able to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Prince Rupert this week. Alex Bruce
Alex Bruce said his kids’ principal didn’t believe the note was real.

“She didn’t actually believe me at first because when I came in, I said, ‘Hey, sorry we were in a meeting with the prime minister,'” he said.

“And she’s like, yeah, OK… and then she’s reading it and she still kind of thinks it’s a joke at the time. Then I took out my phone and showed her the picture and she was astonished and couldn’t believe it and I think she was in a bit of shock.

“And then of course she’s like, are you going to make a copy, please, it has my name on it. And I’m like, of course, but I’m keeping the original.”

Bruce’s children said the encounter with Carney was “exciting, cool and unbelievable.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

