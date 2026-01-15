Maple Ridge city councillor charged with 4 counts of sexual assault

See more sharing options

A Maple Ridge, B.C., city councillor has been charged with four counts of sexual assault involving two people.

Last May, Coun. Ahmed Antar Yousef Mohamed announced he was taking leave to address “personal matters” and that he hoped to return to council “at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Prosecutors approved criminal charges against Yousef on May 9, with many of the details surrounding the alleged offences covered by publication bans.

Charging documents alleged the incidents happened on dates between January 2015 through March 2024 in Maple Ridge.

Following the charges, Claire Hatcher, a senior Vancouver lawyer in private practice, was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case, involving the investigation being conducted by the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment of the RCMP into allegations against Mohamed.

When asked about the charges last May, Mohamed declined to comment.

He is expected to first appear in court on these matters on Feb. 12.

In a statement, the B.C. Prosecution Service said that, “The appointment of a Special Prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice, considering the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as an elected public official.”