Charges against Maple Ridge councillor date back as far as 2015

The criminal charges against a Maple Ridge, B.C., city councillor who is now on leave date back to 2015, Global News has learned.
In a Monday Facebook post, popular Coun. Ahmed Yousef announced he was taking leave to address “personal matters” and that he hoped to return to council “at the earliest possible opportunity.”
Prosecutors approved criminal charges against Yousef on May 9, with many of the details surrounding the alleged offences covered by publication bans.
Court records show the councillor is facing four counts of assault relating to four separate alleged victims, one count of pointing a firearm and one count of carelessly storing a firearm.
Charging documents alleged the incidents happened on dates between January 2015 through March 2024 in Maple Ridge.
Reached at his home on Tuesday, Yousef declined to comment and directed questions to his lawyer.
Yousef’s counsel, Phil Riddell, said he could not say anything due to the publication ban.
He is due back in court on June 9 in Port Coquitlam.
