Man accused of pushing woman off Montreal balcony charged with manslaughter

A man accused of pushing his ex-girlfriend off a Montreal balcony has been charged with manslaughter.

Laval resident James Theramene, 31, was first charged with aggravated assault in the death of Tadjan’ah Desir but the charge was upgraded to manslaughter at his court appearance on Thursday.

The incident allegedly occurred on Jan. 1, just after 8 a.m., in the city’s Hochelaga-Maisonneuve area. Montreal police said the death of the 31-year-old woman is the city’s first homicide of the year, reported The Canadian Press.

A witness told police that an altercation between the suspect and victim had escalated on a third-floor balcony of an apartment building on Saint-Catherine Street East at the corner of Jeanne D’Arc Avenue before she fell.

She died from her injuries in hospital three days later.

Desir’s family was present at Thursday’s court hearing, and her mother said she plans on burying her daughter Friday.