Woman allegedly pushed off Montreal balcony dies marking 1st homicide of 2026

Montreal police say a woman who was allegedly pushed from a balcony on New Year’s Day has died of her injuries.
They say the death of the 31-year-old woman is the city’s first homicide of the year.
A 31-year-old man arrested at the scene on Jan. 1 had been arraigned Friday on a charge of aggravated assault.
The incident occurred on New Year’s Day at about 8:15 a.m. in the east-end Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
A witness told police that an altercation had escalated on a third-floor balcony between the woman and the suspect before the woman fell.
The victim was found on the ground below the Ste-Catherine Street apartment and police said on Monday that she had died in hospital.
