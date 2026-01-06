Menu

Crime

Woman allegedly pushed off Montreal balcony dies marking 1st homicide of 2026

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2026 11:14 am
1 min read
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal. View image in full screen
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. Canadian Press
Montreal police say a woman who was allegedly pushed from a balcony on New Year’s Day has died of her injuries.

They say the death of the 31-year-old woman is the city’s first homicide of the year.

A 31-year-old man arrested at the scene on Jan. 1 had been arraigned Friday on a charge of aggravated assault.

The incident occurred on New Year’s Day at about 8:15 a.m. in the east-end Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

A witness told police that an altercation had escalated on a third-floor balcony between the woman and the suspect before the woman fell.

The victim was found on the ground below the Ste-Catherine Street apartment and police said on Monday that she had died in hospital.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

