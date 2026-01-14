3 people airlifted after Manitoba school bus crashed set to be released

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials say most of the people taken to hospital after a school bus crash in western Manitoba are being released from hospital.

One patient is expected to remain at Swan Valley Health Centre in stable condition, while three people who were airlifted to hospital in Winnipeg are expected to be discharged before the end of the day.

RCMP say four people suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning when a school bus lost control and rolled off a highway while trying to pass another bus near the community of Mafeking, north of Swan River.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Photos circulating on social media showed a yellow bus tilted in the snow with a crumpled front end, shattered side windows and an open back door.

Two Manitoba health authorities, Shared Health and Prairie Mountain Health, said in a joint statement that they are relieved the crash did not result in more serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say their investigation is continuing and there is no word yet on whether charges may be laid.

“As with any investigation of this nature, our officers have been and will be conducting interviews with involved parties and witnesses. That work is ongoing,” Manitoba RCMP said in a written statement Wednesday.

“Additionally, a traffic reconstructionist travelled to the scene on Tuesday to assist with the investigation, which will further help us determine whether charges or a provincial offence notice are appropriate in this incident. A Crown opinion will also be sought.”

The Swan Valley School Division said the bus was taking students from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation to the Northern Lights Institute of Trades and Technology, and Swan Valley Regional Secondary School. Road conditions were icy at the time.

Police said the students were aged 16 to 18.