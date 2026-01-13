Menu

Canada

Manitoba bus rollover sends children to hospital, police say injuries not life-threatening

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted January 13, 2026 12:45 pm
1 min read
A damaged bus sits off of Highway 10 after RCMP say it rolled over while carrying several children. At least four people are dealing with significant but non-life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
A damaged bus sits off of Highway 10 after RCMP say it rolled over while carrying several children. At least four people are dealing with significant but non-life-threatening injuries. Courtesy: Joanne Genaille
RCMP say they’re responding to a report of a school bus that rolled over while travelling on a western Manitoba highway near Swan River.

According to police, they received a report at 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday that a school bus carrying a number of children rolled over while travelling on Highway 10, about 13 kilometres south of Mafeking.

Authorities say four people suffered “significant” but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital. Several other children are being treated for injuries on scene, with some also taken to hospital.

Shared Health and Prairie Mountain Health have both issued Code Orange alerts at the Health Sciences Centre and Swan Valley Health Centre in preparation for patients.

Police said they will provide more updates as they become available.

