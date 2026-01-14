Prust, Sandlak, Farr set to be inducted to Don Brankley London Knights Hall of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights have unveiled the names of three new members of the Don Brankley London Knights Hall of Fame.

Rocky Farr, Brandon Prust and Jim Sandlak make up the class of 2026 and will be honoured at a ceremony on Feb. 20, before the Knights face the Barrie Colts at Canada Life Place.

Farr was the first goaltender of the London Nationals in 1965-66 on a team that featured fellow London Knights Hall of Famers Walt McKechnie and the late Daryl Edestrand.

Farr played a part of the 1966-67 season in London and the other part in Oshawa.

He then went on to play in the National Hockey League with the Buffalo Sabres and in the American Hockey League in Cleveland, Springfield and Cincinnati during a professional career that spanned nine seasons.

Farr remains a major part of the hockey culture in London through the Rocky and Susan Farr Hockey Fund and their support of the London Knights Alumni Foundation.

Donations through the foundation over the years have totalled $160,000 and have helped the Southwest Bandits, George Bray Sports Association, the London Devilettes and the London Blizzard Sledge Hockey Club.

Brandon Prust was born in London and began going to Knights games with his father at the age of four.

Prust could not have known, as he sat there cheering on his favourite player, Trevor Dam, that he would one day play for London and then go on to a long career in the National Hockey League.

Prust earned his way onto the Knights roster with a couple of excellent training camps and the legendary line, “If you put me into the lineup, you will never take me out.”

Not long after speaking those words, Prust made his debut and was true to his words.

He helped London win its first Memorial Cup championship in 2005 before going on to play for the Calgary Flames, Phoenix Coyotes, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks during an 11-year NHL career.

Jim Sandlak spent the bulk of his 11-year National Hockey League career with the Canucks after they selected him 4th overall in the 1985 NHL Entry Draft.

Sandlak played three seasons in London and won both gold and silver medals with Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship during his junior career.

Sandlak captained the 1986 team and put up 12 points in seven games.

And if it wasn’t for his first head coach with the Knights, Don Boyd, Sandlak may never have found his true calling.

“Don sent me to the dressing room about 15 minutes into my first scrimmage at my first training camp (in London),” Sandlak remembers.

“I was a right defenceman and went and sat down thinking I had been cut already, only to have (Don Boyd) come in and tell me I was the right winger the team was looking for.”

Sandlak would score 23 goals as a winger that year and hit 40 the next year.

As Sandlak thinks back to those days and what former London trainer Don Brankley he remembers what “Branks” meant to the organization.

“Branks was a father figure,” says Sandlak. “He made sure you were prepared. He made sure he looked after your health and your equipment.

“Everything Branks did for every player was done out of kindness and the love of the game.”

The Don Brankley London Knights Hall of Fame is located on the third floor on the east side of Canada Life Place.