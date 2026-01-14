Ontario Liberals announce Bonnie Crombie will step down immediately

The Ontario Liberals say Bonnie Crombie will immediately resign from her role as party leader rather than waiting for members to select her replacement.
Crombie announced she would resign back in September after a weak show of support for the leader at the Ontario Liberal convention on the back of a third-place election finish.
She had vowed to stay on as leader after returning the Liberals to official party status in February 2025, but failing to win her own seat or any ridings in Mississauga.
September’s leadership review returned a lukewarm endorsement, with 57 per cent of delegates saying they didn’t want to see Crombie replaced.
She initially said she would learn from the vote and stay on, changing her mind hours later and announcing a plan to resign. At the time, she said she would stay in post until her successor was chosen.
Crombie has rarely been seen at events for the party since.
On Wednesday, Crombie confirmed she would immediately stand down.
“After careful reflection, I have made the decision to step aside as Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party,” she said in a statement.
“As we begin a new year, I believe this is the right moment for me and for the party, to move forward. I am incredibly proud of the work we have done together to rebuild and renew our party
Party president Kathryn McGarry said an interim leader would be selected, followed by a full leadership contest.
“The Ontario Liberal Party will select an interim leader to serve until a permanent leader is chosen,” she said.
“The Party’s Executive Council has been working on the details of the upcoming leadership election and will be announcing the date soon.”
