Canada

Casino Nova Scotia moving from downtown Halifax to Dartmouth Crossing

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 14, 2026 10:28 am
1 min read
The casino in downtown Halifax will relocate to Dartmouth Crossing, and the existing casino site on the waterfront will be listed for sale. File/Global News
Casino Nova Scotia’s downtown Halifax location is being sold and the province says it has signed an agreement with casino operator Great Canadian Entertainment to build a new location across the harbour in Dartmouth Crossing.

Great Canadian Entertainment will still own, operate and maintain the new casino.

Acting Finance and Treasury Board Minister Timothy Halman said in a statement the the new establishment will be a “new, modern casino.”

“Great Canadian has the expertise and track record we need to ensure the continued success of casino operations in our province,” he said in the release.

“This move also creates an opportunity for new development in downtown Halifax.”

The current property on the Halifax waterfront will be listed for sale in the coming weeks, according to the province. Operations will continue in the existing spot, which opened 25 years ago, until the new facility is built.

The province noted the Sydney casino will remain at its existing location and that the two casinos brought in $41.6 million last year.

Click to play video: 'Could Casino Nova Scotia be moving?'
Could Casino Nova Scotia be moving?
