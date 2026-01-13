Edmonton drivers frustrated with getting stuck in the snow: ‘It’s abysmal’

Send this page to someone via email

It’s clear the residential roads in Edmonton are in rough shape when even the snow plows are getting stuck.

You know the roads are bad when a snow plow gets stuck :o This poor driver was having a tough go in Argyll this afternoon. #yeg #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/L1gJR1BVlO — Sarah Ryan (@SarahRyanYEG) January 14, 2026

“It’s abysmal,” said Edmontonian Richard Stanley Clarke. “Vehicles are getting stuck all over the place.

The Alberta Motor Association said call volumes for roadside assistance are up four times more than normal, with 80 per cent of those drivers requiring full services like tows or winching.

“I worry about emergency vehicles. How is a fire truck, a police car, an ambulance supposed to get around here?” Clarke mused.

His concern is warranted.

According to EHS Alberta, paramedics are encountering trouble navigating the streets.

“Although our ambulances are equipped with winter tires, the recent, unique weather conditions in and accumulation of snow on the roads in Edmonton have caused some ambulances to become stuck,” a statement read.

The statement went on to say in that case, another ambulance has to be deployed to the emergency.

It was a similar scene for firefighters at a blaze Tuesday morning in Clareview. The crews had to run hoses around vehicles that got stuck trying to leave.

The City of Edmonton also acknowledged some buses and garbage trucks have been struggling in the snow, asking residents to leave their waste bins out at the curb if trucks miss the pickup.

As a result of it all, complaints are pouring in to city hall.

“It doesn’t matter what neighbourhood you’re in. Every neighbourhood’s local roads are in really rough shape and it’s resulting in people getting stuck and having to push people out,” said Mayor Andrew Knack.

Global News asked the mayor if he’s satisfied with this winter’s snow clearing.

“No, but I don’t think anyone’s satisfied with how it’s gone. It’s great we have a clear policy, we have service levels — we’ve been meeting those service levels,” he said.

Knack said the city needs to increase its snow and ice budget if Edmontonians want to see improved clearing — something he wants to re-evaluate in the next budget cycle.

But the mayor also wants to bring back consequences for drivers who fail to move their vehicles off the street during parking bans.

“I’ve raised this numerous times about the lack of towing and it’s incredibly infuriating to see that there’s still folks leaving their cars on the street when there’s ample notifications. You can get a text message, you can get emails,” he said.

He acknowledged this year there’s a lack of money and towing capacity, as well as space in impound lots, but said that can all be remedied in the future if council decides to change the policy and the funding.

From Mayor @AndrewKnack on snow clearing cont. “It's great we have a clear policy, we have service levels – we've been meeting those service levels. But I think at the end of the day, what people are saying is the current service level isn't enough." #yeg #yegroads 2/2 pic.twitter.com/NRTwXLtpS9 — Sarah Ryan (@SarahRyanYEG) January 13, 2026

Residential snow blading started Monday for the first time this winter. It’s slated to be complete within two weeks.

One of the first communities cleared was Highlands, where one young driver missed the memo.

“I was relying on the signs and I saw them in my neighbourhood, but didn’t see them on my street so I thought I was in the clear. Yesterday I woke up and the snow had been barricaded around my car,” explained Rachel Walton.

She tried to drive out of the windrow, only to find herself high-centred on a mass of snow and ice.

Good Samaritans eventually dug her out.

After the ordeal, she recommends others pay closer attention to the snow clearing schedule.

You can sign up for alerts about residential snow clearing routes at my.edmonton.ca

When you’re out and about driving residential roads and find someone stuck, @GlobalEdmonton cameraman Charles comes to the rescue. A story in 4 photos. #yeg #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/nY79JPxROX — Sarah Ryan (@SarahRyanYEG) January 13, 2026