Fatal police shooting being investigated by watchdog in Nova Scotia

The Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man from Sipekne’katik First Nation in Nova Scotia died in a police shooting on Tuesday morning.
RCMP confirmed members of Sipekne’katik RCMP and East Hants District RCMP responded to a call at 8:35 a.m. about a man with a firearm on Church Street in Sipekne’katik who was threatening people inside a home. The man had reportedly left in a car.
RCMP said in a news release that the man’s vehicle was “travelling at a high speed” and “based on the risk to public safety, officers pursued the vehicle.”
Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, an emergency alert was sent to Hants and Colchester counties about a man with a firearm travelling on Highway 235 heading toward Mosherville and Stanley.
Residents were asked to “seek immediate shelter” or stay inside and lock the doors and windows. People were also asked not to pick up hitchhikers.
Local schools were placed on hold and secure.
The alert was cancelled at around 9:45 a.m.
According to SiRT, officers had found the man and deflated his vehicle’s tires with a spike belt.
“Nonlethal options were attempted and then multiple shots were fired by officers,” SiRT wrote in a release Tuesday afternoon.
“Life saving measures were provided by officers and paramedics. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
SiRT is responsible for investigating all matters involving death that “may have arisen from the actions of any police officer.” An independent civilian director leads the investigation and will determine if charges should be laid.
