Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Entertainment

‘It Ends With Us’ author Colleen Hoover reveals cancer diagnosis

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 13, 2026 2:22 pm
2 min read
Author Colleen Hoover attends the world premiere of 'It Ends with Us' at AMC Lincoln Square on Aug. 6, 2024, in New York. View image in full screen
Author Colleen Hoover attends the world première of 'It Ends with Us' at AMC Lincoln Square on Aug. 6, 2024, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Colleen Hoover, the author who penned It Ends With Us, is opening up about her recent cancer diagnosis.

The 46-year-old author told her 1.9 million Instagram followers that she has one more day of radiation left at Texas Oncology.

“Second to last day of radiation,” she wrote on Monday on her Instagram stories. “I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @Texas.Oncology, but they’ve been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them.”

A screengrab of Colleen Hoover's Instagram Stories. View image in full screen
A screengrab of Colleen Hoover’s Instagram Stories. @ColleenHoover / Instagram

It was not immediately clear what kind of cancer Hoover is being treated for or how long she has been undergoing treatment but her health update comes after she shared details about the diagnosis last week.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Hoover gave some details on her cancer journey, writing, “I got results back today from the geneticist that say my cancer did not come from family genes.”

“It also didn’t come from the two main causes of the cancer, which are HPV and excessive hormones. This means it was more than likely environmental/lifestyle, which is lack of exercise, poor diet and stress,” she wrote.

The best-selling author said she is “happy and grateful to be alive.”

“But I hate vegetables. I hate when I have to get off the couch. I hate sweating. I hate when science is right,” she continued. “If you see me at the gym, don’t even tell me good job. If you see me at a restaurant eating grilled chicken and drinking water, I’m probably real mad about it.”

In late October 2025, Hoover said she had to miss the premiere for the film adaptation of her book Regretting You due to “unavoidable surgery.”

“I hate to have to announce this, but I will not be moderating the signing for @lukasgage this month, nor will I be able to attend the premiere or any events for @regrettingyoumovie. I’m super bummed, but am having an unavoidable surgery and can’t travel for a while,” she wrote at the time.

“I’ll live vicariously through you guys. So sad to miss this movie release and premiere, but so grateful to all the actors and the team who put this together.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

