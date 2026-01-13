Leafs to honour anniversary of Sittler’s big night

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Darryl Sittler’s big night is set to get another nod.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will honour their former captain’s record 10-point game — almost 50 years later — when the club meets the Buffalo Sabres on Jan 27.

Sittler scored six goals and added four assists in Toronto’s 11-4 victory over the Boston Bruins on Feb. 7, 1976, at Maple Leaf Gardens.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said in a press release the 10-point performance is “one of the most extraordinary individual performances in the history of our game.”

Sittler broke the record of eight points in a game previously held by Maurice Richard (1944) and Bert Olmstead (1954).

A total of 11 different players have registered eight-point contests in the NHL — Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux each did it twice — with Sam Gagner being the last to accomplish the feat in 2012.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2026.