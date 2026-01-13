Menu

Share

Canada

N.S. municipality to review its dog bylaw following the death of a 13-year-old boy

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2026 9:21 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
A southwestern Nova Scotia municipality says it will review its dog control bylaw after the death of a 13-year-old boy who was attacked by three dogs.

Drew Nickerson was attacked by a Rottweiler and two cane corsos as he rode his bicycle by a property in the community of Welshtown, N.S., Jan. 3, and he died two days later in a Halifax hospital.

The Municipality of Shelburne says it’s launching the review of its bylaw in response to the concerns about the incident raised by residents.

The existing dog control bylaw includes a section that requires owners to take precautions if their dogs are considered to be fierce and dangerous.

It also allows the city to order an owner to surrender a dog or have it euthanized.

The city says it is awaiting the findings of an RCMP investigation to ensure any changes to the law will be based on a full and accurate understanding of the incident.

The three dogs involved in the incident have already been euthanized.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

