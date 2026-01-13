N.S. municipality to review its dog bylaw following the death of a 13-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

A southwestern Nova Scotia municipality says it will review its dog control bylaw after the death of a 13-year-old boy who was attacked by three dogs.

Drew Nickerson was attacked by a Rottweiler and two cane corsos as he rode his bicycle by a property in the community of Welshtown, N.S., Jan. 3, and he died two days later in a Halifax hospital.

The Municipality of Shelburne says it’s launching the review of its bylaw in response to the concerns about the incident raised by residents.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The existing dog control bylaw includes a section that requires owners to take precautions if their dogs are considered to be fierce and dangerous.

It also allows the city to order an owner to surrender a dog or have it euthanized.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says it is awaiting the findings of an RCMP investigation to ensure any changes to the law will be based on a full and accurate understanding of the incident.

The three dogs involved in the incident have already been euthanized.