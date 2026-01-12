Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with wounding police dog during Surrey, B.C. arrest

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted January 12, 2026 2:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey police dog injured during arrest of 2 suspects'
Surrey police dog injured during arrest of 2 suspects
FILE: A local police dog is recovering from injuries received during the arrest of two suspects in Surrey. It happened near 169 Street and 86 Avenue on Monday morning – Aug 5, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A B.C. man has been charged with wounding a police service dog during an arrest in Surrey last summer.

Travis Jeremy Muranaka, 48, is accused of wilfully maiming a law enforcement animal, theft, and two counts of possessing stolen property under $5,000.

On Aug. 4, 2025, police said officers from the RCMP’s Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit responded to reports of two suspects stealing from a vehicle in the 16900 block of 86A Avenue.

Lotto, a K9 from the RCMP’s Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, tracked one of the suspects into a wooded area, where police said the dog was slashed.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect was apprehended, said police, with Lotto recovering the knife, along with other property.

“While the arrest was sort of unfolding, near the end of it, Lotto actually came out holding a knife in his mouth, and it was then that the handler realized he had been cut with a knife,” S/Sgt. Lindsey Houghton told Global News on Aug. 5.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Lotto, who was cut up in his neck and ear area, received stitches and was expected to make a full recovery.

A second suspect was arrested nearby but to date, has not been charged.

Muranaka is also accused of theft over $5,000 in relation to a May 2 allegation in Surrey, and two counts of breaching an undertaking in Surrey on Nov. 18, the same date he was released on $150 bail.

Muranaka’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23 in Surrey.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices