Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police dog slashed with knife during Surrey, B.C. arrest

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 5, 2025 9:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey police dog injured during arrest of 2 suspects'
Surrey police dog injured during arrest of 2 suspects
WATCH: A local police dog is recovering from injuries received during the arrest of two suspects in Surrey. It happened near 169 Street and 86 Avenue on Monday morning.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A police dog is recovering after being cut with a knife during an arrest in Surrey, B.C., on Monday.

The Surrey Police Service said the incident happened as officers were responding to reports of two people stealing from a vehicle.

Lotto, a K9 from the RCMP’s Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, tracked one of the suspects into a wooded area near 196 Street and 86-A Avenue, where police say he was slashed.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It was shortly after the arrest of the one suspect that the handler noticed that Lotto had been cut up in his neck and his ear area,” said S/Sgt. Lindsey Houghton.

Trending Now

“While the arrest was sort of unfolding, near the end of it, Lotto actually came out holding a knife in his mouth, and it was then that the handler realized he had been cut with a knife.”

Story continues below advertisement

Houghton said Lotto received stitches and is expected to make a full recovery.

Officers arrested the second suspect nearby. Prosecutors have yet to approve charges against either suspect.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices