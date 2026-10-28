Manitoba Mountie facing assault charge after man’s arm broken during arrest

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A Manitoba police officer is facing an assault charge after a man’s arm was broken during an attempted arrest in the northern city of Thompson.

The province’s police watchdog says RCMP were called last year to a disturbance at the Thompson Regional Community Centre.

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The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba previously said a physical altercation broke out between an off-duty officer and another man, when the man refused to confirm his identity to the officer.

The watchdog says at one point the man was put on the ground.

He was taken to the local hospital and later sent to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg for surgery.

Const. Mike McGrath is charged with aggravated assault.