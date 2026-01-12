SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Canada, allies condemn Iran’s lethal crackdown on protests

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2026 12:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hundreds killed as Iran cracks down on anti-government protests'
Hundreds killed as Iran cracks down on anti-government protests
Hundreds of people have been killed in anti-government protests in Iran according to human rights groups - but even more are feared dead as the Islamic regime intensifies its crackdown on nationwide demonstrations that are now into their third week. Global News Morning speaks with Negar Mortazavi, Host of the Iran Podcast and Senior Fellow at the Center for International Policy, about the latest developments.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As questions mount about the stability of the Iranian regime, Canada has condemned Iran for killing and arresting citizens protesting the government and the high cost of living.

In a joint statement issued with Australia and the European Union on Friday, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand praised the bravery of peaceful protesters and attacked Iran’s use of lethal force.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The statement noted that at least 40 people had died at the hands of Iran’s security forces, though activists believe the number of deaths is more than 10 times higher.

Prime Minister Mark Carney posted Friday that these reports are “profoundly concerning” and urged Iran to allow for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Trending Now

Conservative MPs and groups supporting Israel have been posting frequently about the protests and have suggested the Islamic Republic, established in 1979, is on the brink of collapse.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012 and Ottawa issued a terrorism designation in 2024 for a branch of Iran’s army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices