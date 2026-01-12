Canada, allies condemn Iran’s lethal crackdown on protests

Send this page to someone via email

As questions mount about the stability of the Iranian regime, Canada has condemned Iran for killing and arresting citizens protesting the government and the high cost of living.

In a joint statement issued with Australia and the European Union on Friday, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand praised the bravery of peaceful protesters and attacked Iran’s use of lethal force.

The statement noted that at least 40 people had died at the hands of Iran’s security forces, though activists believe the number of deaths is more than 10 times higher.

Prime Minister Mark Carney posted Friday that these reports are “profoundly concerning” and urged Iran to allow for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Conservative MPs and groups supporting Israel have been posting frequently about the protests and have suggested the Islamic Republic, established in 1979, is on the brink of collapse.

Canada cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012 and Ottawa issued a terrorism designation in 2024 for a branch of Iran’s army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.