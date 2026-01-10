Carney condemns Iran crackdown as protests near two-week mark

Send this page to someone via email

As protests in Iran near the two-week mark, Canada is condemning an intensifying crackdown by Iranian authorities.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the Iranian regime for its actions in the face of widespread protests.

“The reports of violence, arbitrary arrests, and intimidation tactics by the Iranian regime against its own people are profoundly concerning,” the post read.

“Canada strongly condemns the killing of protesters and urges Iran to allow for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly without fear of reprisal,” it further said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The federal government has also updated its travel advice, urging Canadians to avoid all travel to Iran due to ongoing nationwide demonstrations, heightened regional tensions, the risk of arbitrary detention and the unpredictable enforcement of local laws.

Canadians currently in Iran are being advised to leave the country if they can do so safely.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many airlines have suspended flights to and from Iran at this time, but there are overland crossing options,” the post reads. “Our ability to provide consular services in Iran is extremely limited.”

Iran’s government has acknowledged the ongoing demonstrations, even as security forces ramp up efforts to suppress them.

The country remains largely cut off from the rest of the world, with internet access restricted and phone lines reportedly cut, making it difficult to gauge the scale of the unrest.

But the death toll in the protests has grown to at least 72 people killed, with over 2,300 others detained, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has signaled a coming clampdown, despite condemnation and warnings from other countries.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio weighed in on X, writing that the U.S. “supports the brave people of Iran.”

– With files from The Canadian Press