Scottie Barnes in for Raptors versus 76ers

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Scottie Barnes will be available to play for the Toronto Raptors against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight.

Barnes was listed as questionable on Toronto’s personnel report with a sprained right knee but was upgraded to active two hours before tipoff.

Fellow Raptors starters Brandon Ingram, Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett were all out, however.

Story continues below advertisement

Barnes is pushing for an all-star appearance, averaging 19.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic says Ingram is day-to-day and may be available for the second half of the back-to-back against Philadelphia.

Poeltl has been out for three weeks with a sore lower back. Barrett has a sprained left ankle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2026.