Sports

Scottie Barnes in for Raptors versus 76ers

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2026 5:28 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Scottie Barnes will be available to play for the Toronto Raptors against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight.

Barnes was listed as questionable on Toronto’s personnel report with a sprained right knee but was upgraded to active two hours before tipoff.

Fellow Raptors starters Brandon Ingram, Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett were all out, however.

Barnes is pushing for an all-star appearance, averaging 19.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season.

Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic says Ingram is day-to-day and may be available for the second half of the back-to-back against Philadelphia.

Poeltl has been out for three weeks with a sore lower back. Barrett has a sprained left ankle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

