‘Atrocious’: Chilliwack residents concerned about abandoned homeless camp

Local activists in Chilliwack, B.C., are speaking out about an abandoned homeless camp in the Chilliwack River Valley, which is filled with derelict vehicles, trash and chemicals.

They would like to see the provincial government step in to help clean it up, especially as it is located near the Chilliwack River Fish Hatchery and another fish-bearing creek.

Residents, including Derrick Kramer and Ross Aikenhead, have reported the mess to the District of Chilliwack and the B.C. government but say there does not seem to be any urgency to clean it up.

Kramer said the camp was abandoned about a year ago and residents included people who are unhoused and illegal campers.

“It should be dealt with before it gets to this,” Kramer said, gesturing to the mess.

“There’s a lot of chemicals here, whether it’s the paint cans, whether it the aerosol cans, the chemicals, the foam, the stuff that they burn, the tarps, the plastic tarps. Yeah, it’s just, and it’s in the creek. It’s also in the creek here and the garbage over there. So it’s, it’s just atrocious.”

Kramer said he is not against people camping in the bush, but a mess like that should not be allowed to be left behind.

“There’s probably 15 different camps at this moment, but it’s a constant cleaning, constant group action of people who volunteer their time to come in and clean up after stuff like this.”

He said it is frustrating and the main concern is the environment.

“Whether you’re down on your luck or up on your luck, this is not acceptable,” Kramer added.

B.C.’s Ministry of Housing told Global News they aware of the situation here and are working on solutions to get people moved indoors