Fire set inside Winnipeg restaurant to ‘escape’ paying bill, police say

Investigators are searching for a woman after Winnipeg police allege a fire was deliberately set at a restaurant to “escape” paying the bill.

Police said they were called to a restaurant in Norwood West on St. Mary’s Road, between Marion and Horace streets, at around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2025, for reports of a suspicious fire.

A group of five people, two women and three men, were at the restaurant where they ordered food and alcoholic beverages.

“When it came time to settle the bill for the consumed items, a fire was set inside the restaurant, causing significant damage,” police allege.

Police also allege they believe the fire was “deliberately set as a diversion to facilitate the suspects’ escape.”

Investigators said the fire was put out before crews arrived. No injuries were reported and the suspects fled the restaurant before police arrived.

Police said they are searching for a woman in connection to the arson.

She is described by police as being between 20 and 30 years old with a medium build and brown or red curly hair. She was wearing a black tank top and has a tattoo on her chest area.