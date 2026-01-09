Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fire set inside Winnipeg restaurant to ‘escape’ paying bill, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 9, 2026 1:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspect wanted in Norwood restaurant fire'
Suspect wanted in Norwood restaurant fire
WATCH: Police are looking for a suspect after a fire was set in a Norwood restaurant.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Investigators are searching for a woman after Winnipeg police allege a fire was deliberately set at a restaurant to “escape” paying the bill.

Police said they were called to a restaurant in Norwood West on St. Mary’s Road, between Marion and Horace streets, at around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2025, for reports of a suspicious fire.

A group of five people, two women and three men, were at the restaurant where they ordered food and alcoholic beverages.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“When it came time to settle the bill for the consumed items, a fire was set inside the restaurant, causing significant damage,” police allege.

Police also allege they believe the fire was “deliberately set as a diversion to facilitate the suspects’ escape.”

Investigators said the fire was put out before crews arrived. No injuries were reported and the suspects fled the restaurant before police arrived.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said they are searching for a woman in connection to the arson.

She is described by police as being between 20 and 30 years old with a medium build and brown or red curly hair. She was wearing a black tank top and has a tattoo on her chest area.

 
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices