Winnipeg Jets reach new low, falling 4-3 to Edmonton for franchise-record 11th straight loss

Just when you think the Winnipeg Jets are finally ready to snap out of their long losing spell, they author another destructive collapse.

The Jets failed to hold on to a multi-goal lead for the third time in their last four games, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night for their 11th loss in a row.

That eclipses the previous franchise mark held by the Thrashers in their inaugural season in 2000. It also passes the longest losing streaks that the original Jets had, as they lost ten in a row in 1980 and 1994.

The Jets had a 3-1 lead 39 minutes into the hockey game, but Connor McDavid flipped the momentum with a goal with just 21 seconds left in the second period.

“30 seconds left, they got two of the best players in the world on the ice and we give up a 3-on-2 – can’t do that,” said Jets head coach Scott Arniel.

The losing streak is clearly taking its toll, and the Jets appear to be a fragile group right now as they looked to be in complete control until the Oilers second goal.

“We just sat on our heels,” said Jets defenceman Neal Pionk. “You know at this point I think it’s mental, so we got to overcome that tomorrow.”

Kyle Connor scored for the third straight game, while Josh Morrissey and Tanner Pearson had their other markers.

It’s yet another one-goal defeat for a club that’s now lost their last 13 one-goal games.

“It’s in everybody’s head,” said Arniel. “But at the end of the day, we have a job to do. We have to play. Our best players have to be our best players in a game like that. Our role players have to play their role. I don’t care what the scenario is, you’re out on the ice, you’re playing a game, something you’ve done your whole life.

“We’re in a situation like that; however you go about it, you got to find a way. You got to find a way to get yourself over the hump. We got to find a way to get ourselves over the hump. We’re so close, but at the end of the day then we shoot ourselves in the foot in those moments that kinda happen in a game.”

The Jets scored the first goal for the fourth straight game. But after outshooting the Oilers 11-7 in the first period, the Jets recorded just three shots on goal in the middle frame, and it took them 14 minutes to register their first shot in the third, finishing with just two shots in the final frame.

“We’re not kids in here,” said Pearson. “It’s a veteran group. We got to put our foot down and capitalize on those ones.”

Forward Danny Zhilkin made his NHL debut in the loss but had less than seven minutes of ice time in his first game with the team.

Not much happened over the first 11 minutes, save for an unsuccessful Oilers power play, but the Jets were able to open the scoring at the 11:11 mark.

Alex Iafallo cycled the puck down low where Mark Scheifele grabbed it and took it behind the net. He then tried to pass the puck to Connor in the slot, and while the pass didn’t quite get through cleanly, Connor was still able to get decent enough wood on a shot to get it past Calvin Pickard.

With just under three minutes left, the Oilers struck back. Kasperi Kapanen took the puck low in the Jets end and as he went behind the net, he passed it behind him, catching the Jets slightly off-guard. The pass went to Vasily Podkolzin, who was almost tied up by Iafallo and nearly whiffed on a shot, but it fluttered past a fooled Connor Hellebuyck to level the score.

Just over a minute later, Winnipeg answered back. After winning a race to a dumped-in puck, Pearson took it low behind the Oilers net and then doubled back, spinning in front before sliding the puck through Pickard.

40 seconds later, the Jets scored again on a weird one. Morrissey sent a shot on goal that was slowed by the stick of Matthew Savoie, but as it skittered to the front of the crease, it hit another Oilers stick and slipped past a flailing Pickard to make it 3-1 after 20 minutes.

Winnipeg outshot the Oilers 11-7 in the first despite being outshot 5-0 over the first eight minutes of the game.

The Jets came close to making it 4-1 with just under seven minutes left in the second when Logan Stanley blasted a one-timer from the point off the post.

Edmonton started to pepper Hellebuyck with shots late in the middle frame, outshooting the Jets 8-0 in the final 5:11, with the last of the eight proving to be a crucial one for the visitors.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins got the play started in his own end when he patiently waited for his teammates to skate up the ice before he sent a stretch pass to Evan Bouchard, who then steered it to Leon Draisaitl across the Winnipeg blue line.

He sent a hard backhand pass that eluded Pionk and found a cutting McDavid, who kicked the puck to his stick before deking out Hellebuyck for his 29th of the season with just 21 seconds to go in the second.

The goal also marked the third time in four games that the Jets, while in the lead, have allowed a goal in the final minute of the second period.

Thanks to that late surge, the Oilers outshot the Jets 12-3 in the second.

Edmonton continued to pour on the pressure in the third, leading to the equalizer with 11:41 to go. Dylan DeMelo tried to clear the puck but couldn’t as Darnell Nurse kept it in, sending a hard pass across the ice to an uncovered Zach Hyman. He skated the puck down low before roofing it over the shoulder of Hellebuyck.

Just over a minute later, Nino Niederreiter put the puck out of play from his own end, putting the Oilers on a power play that they took advantage of.

After the Jets failed to get a shot on a shorthanded chance, the Oilers broke back the other way on a 4-on-2. McDavid drifted down low with the puck, collapsing the Jets’ structure as players raced back into the play. That led to Nugent-Hopkins sending a pass to a trailing Bouchard, wide open in the slot, who whipped a shot past Hellebuyck to give Edmonton its first lead of the game at the 10:37 mark of the third.

Winnipeg didn’t get a shot on goal in the period until Pickard turned aside a Morrissey point shot on a power play with 5:32 to go, ending an 18-0 Oilers run in shots on goal that spanned over 20 minutes.

The Jets’ second shot of the third came with the goalie pulled in the final two minutes, their last before the horn sounded on yet another back-breaking defeat.

Winnipeg was outshot 23-5 over the final 40 minutes of the contest, part of a quiet night at the office for Pickard who only had to make 13 saves for the win. Hellebuyck turned aside 26 in defeat.

The Jets will try to avoid a 12th straight loss when they host the L.A. Kings Friday night.