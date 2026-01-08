Langley home shot at in extortion-related incident, police believe

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Langley, B.C., say a shooting at a home on Thursday morning is believed to be extortion-related.

RCMP said officers were called at approximately 5:17 a.m. to the 6900 block of 232 Street in Langley after receiving reports of shots fired.

“Based on initial information, we believe this incident is extortion-related, investigators are liaising with partner agencies and working to determine possible linkages to other investigations,” Sgt. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP said in a statement.

“Thankfully, there were no reported injuries as a result of this shooting.”

Investigators also believe that the suspects in this shooting arrived in a dark-coloured sedan and fled the area immediately after.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 2026-722.

On Jan. 7, shots were fired at a home in Delta in what is believed to be an extortion-related shooting.

More to come…