Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Langley home shot at in extortion-related incident, police believe

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 8, 2026 2:21 pm
1 min read
Langley RCMP officers on the scene on Thursday morning after shots were fired at a home. View image in full screen
Langley RCMP officers on the scene on Thursday morning after shots were fired at a home. Andrea Macpherson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP in Langley, B.C., say a shooting at a home on Thursday morning is believed to be extortion-related.

RCMP said officers were called at approximately 5:17 a.m. to the 6900 block of 232 Street in Langley after receiving reports of shots fired.

“Based on initial information, we believe this incident is extortion-related, investigators are liaising with partner agencies and working to determine possible linkages to other investigations,” Sgt. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP said in a statement.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Thankfully, there were no reported injuries as a result of this shooting.”

Investigators also believe that the suspects in this shooting arrived in a dark-coloured sedan and fled the area immediately after.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 2026-722.

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 7, shots were fired at a home in Delta in what is believed to be an extortion-related shooting.

Trending Now

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Delta police investigating extortion-related shooting'
Delta police investigating extortion-related shooting
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices