Delta home targeted in extortion-related shooting

Delta police officers are on the scene of a targeted shooting at a home in the northern part of the city.

Investigators say it is believed to be connected to an extortion investigation.

Around 5:10 a.m. on Wednesday, patrol officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home in the area of 84 Avenue and Brooke Road.

Police said people were inside the home at the time, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Delta Police Major Crime Section is now leading the investigation and is working closely with partner agencies, investigators confirmed.

Anyone with information, or dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4444 (file #26-365) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.